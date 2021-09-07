TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTGT. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.21 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $55,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.