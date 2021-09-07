Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.79

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.79 and last traded at $112.49, with a volume of 16349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.32.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

