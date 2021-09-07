Ted Baker’s (TED) No Recommendation Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TED stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 165.90 ($2.17). 1,360,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.15. The company has a market cap of £306.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. Ted Baker has a 1 year low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

