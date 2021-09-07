TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.80 Million

Brokerages predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post $745.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $746.19 million. TEGNA posted sales of $738.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

