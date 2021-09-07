Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFX. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.54. 1,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.04 and its 200 day moving average is $402.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,027 shares of company stock worth $6,263,965 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.