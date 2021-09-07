Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 27.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

