Tellor Price Reaches $48.31 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $48.31 or 0.00104551 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $93.41 million and $81.50 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00150662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.55 or 0.00734890 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,010,451 coins and its circulating supply is 1,933,714 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.