Telos (TLOS) Price Reaches $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Telos has a market capitalization of $210.41 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001680 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001540 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.