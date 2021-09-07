Telos Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $218.04 million and $6.56 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Telos has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

