Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Trading Down 0.2%

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and last traded at GBX 1,072 ($14.01). Approximately 171,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 162,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,074 ($14.03).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,062.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,102.04. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £716.88 million and a PE ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

