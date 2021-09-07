Tendies Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $552,415.84 and approximately $74,274.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tendies has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00149214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.14 or 0.00742276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00042929 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,710 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,710 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.