Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 64,745 shares.The stock last traded at $75.88 and had previously closed at $76.00.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Tennant by 51.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tennant by 52.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 18.7% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

