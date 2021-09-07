TENT (TENT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $111,410.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $777,929.16 and approximately $111,410.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENT has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00292247 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00154647 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00175265 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002425 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002263 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,569,680 coins and its circulating supply is 38,492,588 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

