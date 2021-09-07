TENT (TENT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $111,410.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $777,929.16 and $111,410.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00292247 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00154647 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00175265 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002425 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002263 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,569,680 coins and its circulating supply is 38,492,588 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

