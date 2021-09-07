Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Trading Up 1%

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 12,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 14,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

About Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

