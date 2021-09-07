Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Trimmed by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.16% of Texas Roadhouse worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.05.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

