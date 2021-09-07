The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $77,730,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.89.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

