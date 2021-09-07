The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.29

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 5959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

