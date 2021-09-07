The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.29

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 5959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.
The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
