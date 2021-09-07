The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $214.25. The stock had a trading volume of 558,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,546. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.91. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.