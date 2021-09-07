The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $290.00 Price Target at UBS Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $218.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.42 and its 200-day moving average is $235.91.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

