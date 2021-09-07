The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

CC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In related news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

