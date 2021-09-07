The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.43

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$102.43 and last traded at C$102.25, with a volume of 39840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$101.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$90.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$91.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$82.02.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total transaction of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. Insiders sold 102,861 shares of company stock worth $8,443,762 over the last quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.