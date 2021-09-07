The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sells $1,182,174.56 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.57. The company had a trading volume of 971,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.63. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

