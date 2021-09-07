The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €44.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DWS. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.37 ($49.85).

ETR DWS opened at €36.94 ($43.46) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

