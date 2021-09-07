The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) to Neutral

Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TSUSF remained flat at $$127.50 on Tuesday. Tsuruha has a 1 year low of $115.47 and a 1 year high of $148.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.73.

About Tsuruha

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

