The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after acquiring an additional 243,575 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

NYSE:GS opened at $411.31 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.61 and a 200-day moving average of $363.15. The firm has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

