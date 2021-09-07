The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

