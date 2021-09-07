The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.02 million.

Shares of HCKT opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

