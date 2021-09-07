The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $330.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,038. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $348.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.