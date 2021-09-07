The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,491 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 273,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $87,296,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

HD stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.57. The company had a trading volume of 65,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $346.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

