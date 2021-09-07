The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after buying an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.48. 95,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.81 and a 200-day moving average of $312.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

