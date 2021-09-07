The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned 0.23% of The Joint worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 195.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 53,032.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,054.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,141. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.94. 1,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,480. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $108.62.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

