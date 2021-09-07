The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Northcoast Research

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Northcoast Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

KR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.28.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in The Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

