The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $838.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to announce $838.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $829.39 million to $844.60 million. The Middleby reported sales of $634.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 124.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

