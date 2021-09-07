The Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Trading Up 0.3%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 1,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 27,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMAC. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Music Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,890,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Music Acquisition during the second quarter worth $102,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Music Acquisition in the first quarter worth $481,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Music Acquisition in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Music Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

