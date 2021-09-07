The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Twin Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

PG traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.42. 215,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,287. The stock has a market cap of $348.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average of $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

