The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.02

Sep 7th, 2021

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 7242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.90.

About The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

