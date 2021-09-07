The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.02

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 7242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.90.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.