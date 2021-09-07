The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Trading Up 13.3%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) shares traded up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 26,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 25,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.11.

About The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

