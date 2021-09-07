The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,820. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.