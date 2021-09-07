The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of The Timken worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,086,000 after buying an additional 890,914 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

