The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.30.

Shares of TD stock traded up C$0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$83.43. The stock had a trading volume of 583,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,369. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

