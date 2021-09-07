The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,171.59

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,171.59 ($15.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,236 ($16.15). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97), with a volume of 350,074 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTG shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Unite Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The firm has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,171.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,904.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The Unite Group’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

In related news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

