The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,767.08

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,767.08 ($23.09) and traded as low as GBX 1,747.27 ($22.83). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,766.50 ($23.08), with a volume of 215,890 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEIR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,767.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,843.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

About The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.