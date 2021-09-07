THEKEY (TKY) Price Up 4.2% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $6.28 million and $295,008.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

