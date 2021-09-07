Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 424,880 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,880 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.27% of New York Community Bancorp worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after acquiring an additional 348,646 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,320 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,693,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,727,000 after acquiring an additional 195,583 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 797,366 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

