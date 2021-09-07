Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires Shares of 320,413 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 320,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.63% of Haemonetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after buying an additional 97,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 619.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Haemonetics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $97,229. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

