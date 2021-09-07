Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 63,078 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.13% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $22,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGE stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

