Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 72,102 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,102 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.66% of Compass Minerals International worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 36,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

CMP opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

