Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $17,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,566. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $206.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.