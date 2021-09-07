Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,272 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.29% of Spectrum Brands worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 314,081 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after buying an additional 164,296 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 189,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 346,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,200,000 after buying an additional 139,278 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of SPB opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.